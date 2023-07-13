Amir Khan And Faryal Makhdoom Explore Mykonos Island: Photos

Amir Khan, a well-known British professional boxer of Pakistani descent, has gained significant popularity in Pakistan. He has actively participated in various boxing competitions from 2005 to 2022. Currently, he is enjoying his retirement after a successful career. During his boxing career, he achieved notable victories, including winning the WBA (later Super) and IBF titles between 2009 and 2012.

Additionally, he held the Commonwealth lightweight title from 2007 to 2008 at the regional level. Amir has also emerged victorious in many other competitions. Beyond boxing, Amir is recognized for his philanthropy and generous nature, dedicating his time and resources to charitable causes.

Amir is happily married to Faryal Makhdoom, and they have three adorable children together. The couple has been enjoying vacations in various destinations around the world. They recently visited the Maldives, where they shared delightful pictures of their time there.

Afterward, they travelled to Cannes before heading to Greece. Their journey to Greece was facilitated by a private jet. Currently, Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom are capturing breathtaking moments on the picturesque Mykonos Island in Greece. Take a glimpse at the stunning pictures they have shared, including some from their memorable trip to the Maldives.

