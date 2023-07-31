Ananya Panday Shares Her Fashion Love for Karisma Kapoor

Ananya Panday has been making headlines for both her flourishing career and her rumored love life.

Ananya Panday has been making headlines for both her flourishing career and her rumored love life. The young actress is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film, the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2, where she shares the screen with the talented Ayushmann Khurrana. Alongside her professional achievements, Ananya’s personal life has also captured the public’s attention, particularly her alleged relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Although the couple has yet to confirm their status, their frequent appearances together, like the recent European holiday and the Barbie movie date, have been grabbing eyeballs.

Recently, Ananya Panday took the fashion world by storm as she graced the runway at the India Couture Week. Stepping into the spotlight as the showstopper, Ananya showcased the latest collection of designer Rimzim Dadu. While mesmerizing the audience with her elegant walk, she also opened up about her fashion inspiration, none other than the legendary actress Karisma Kapoor.

Ananya revealed her admiration for Karisma Kapoor’s impeccable fashion choices and credited her as a trendsetter in the industry. She even disclosed a sweet detail – a picture of Karisma adorns the vanity van’s mirror wall, a constant reminder of her lifelong admiration for the Bollywood icon. Ananya expressed, “I have grown up watching Karisma Kapoor’s films, and I just love her fashion. She always has fun with it and sets trends. She has been a huge inspiration.”

Taking center stage at the fashion show, Ananya turned heads in a stunning golden ensemble. The outfit featured a glamorous golden slit skirt paired with a matching blouse adorned with mesh and lace. With hoop earrings as her accessory of choice and minimal makeup complementing her open hair, Ananya truly dazzled on the runway. During the event, she also shared insights into her personal fashion choices, emphasizing the importance of comfort and dressing to express oneself rather than seeking external validation.

For Ananya Panday, costumes play a crucial role in her craft as an actor, helping her wholly transform into the characters she portrays. The young star’s dedication to her roles has been evident through her work, including a recent cameo appearance in the star-studded film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Beyond Dream Girl 2, which is set to hit the theaters on August 25, Ananya has an exciting lineup of films, such as Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller Control.

As Ananya Panday continues to make strides in her career and enjoy the journey of love, she remains a captivating presence in the entertainment world. Fans and admirers eagerly await her upcoming projects and fashion choices, inspired by her confidence, talent, and individuality.

