Ariana Grande spotted for the first time after parted ways with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande appeared to be in good spirits as she was photographed for the first time since her ‘split’ from husband Dalton Gomez.

The 30-year-old Positions artist was caught leaving the upscale boutique sans her wedding band, wearing a warm pale pink cardigan and large pants and holding an iced coffee.

When she was photographed without her wedding ring at Wimbledon on Sunday, and had a spot of retail therapy at Loewe in London’s Bond Street with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, the former couple fuelled suspicions that their romance was on the rocks.

For those who are unaware, the singer-actor is “determined” to move on, just like the real estate agent who has been dating other women since their breakup in January, according to US Weekly.

The actress, whose work on the Wicked film has been halted owing to the SAG-AFTRA strike, wore a Wimbledon cap over her bleached blonde hair.

Advertisement

Ariana and real estate mogul Dalton announced their love in 2020 and married the following year in an intimate ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito.

After getting the role of Glinda in Wicked, the former Nickelodeon star has been living in the UK since the beginning of the year.

It’s believed she and Dalton split in January, with sources stating he’s been back on the dating scene for’months.’

According to TMZ, the couple’s relationship didn’t work in a ‘post-Covid world’ since their lives were ‘vastly different.’