Bawaal Movie Treats Fans with Release of ‘Dilon Ki Doriyan’ Song

Bawaal is a romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The movie is set to release on July 21, 2023.

The song is sung by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah Khan, and Romy.

Advertisement

Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production “Bawaal” is set to feature a fresh and exciting on-screen pairing as it brings together Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time.

The trailer has already captured the audience’s attention, and the recently released songs, including “Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte” and “Dil Se Dil Tak,” offer glimpses of the delightful chemistry between the lead actors. With their scintillating on-screen presence, Varun and Janhvi are poised to create magic in “Bawaal.”

The lively and energetic dance track is featured in the movie during Varun and Janhvi’s characters’ extravagant wedding ceremony. The song beautifully captures the vibrant haldi ceremony and high-spirited sangeet, portraying the joyous union of the characters.

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a golden saree, complemented by Varun’s attire, matching her golden look. Sung by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah Khan, and Romy, the foot-tapping song has an enchanting vibe, with Tanishk Bagchi’s music and Arafat Mehmood’s lyrics adding to its melodious charm.

“Bawaal” narrates the tale of Ajay Dixit (portrayed by Varun Dhawan), a young man from a small town who finds himself enamored with Nisha (portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor).

Advertisement

The movie explores their contrasting personalities, ranging from their taste in luxury cars to their preferred weather conditions. After getting married, they encounter various challenges that put a strain on their relationship. As the story progresses, viewers can anticipate a captivating and emotionally charged narrative.

The highly-anticipated film “Bawaal” is all set to release on July 21 in India on an OTT platform, much to the excitement of eager fans.

Also Read Varun Dhawan Teams Up with Atlee for Upcoming Film Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Varun...