Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: The Haunting Returns

In 2022, Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee joined forces to create magic with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, propelling the actor to new heights as it became his first blockbuster. The film’s success extended its reach to the tier 2 and 3 centers, captivating audiences from all walks of life. Notably, it also played a crucial role in luring moviegoers back to the cinema halls in the post-COVID world. Given the overwhelming response, Pinkvilla first reported that Bhushan Kumar’s production house was gearing up for a third installment, reuniting Kartik Aaryan with Anees Bazmee. The makers soon confirmed the project and even locked the Diwali 2024 release date.

Now, in an exclusive update, we have learned that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to begin filming in February 2024. “Currently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the scripting stage, and the team has finalized the basic plot for this iconic horror comedy franchise’s third chapter. The concept is now being crafted into a full-fledged story. Bhushan Kumar himself is deeply involved in ensuring all aspects of this horror-comedy are just right, and he is committed to commencing filming in February 2024,” revealed a source closely associated with the project.

Before diving into Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Anees Bazmee is expected to wrap up shooting for his upcoming comedy starring Shahid Kapoor, tentatively titled “1722 – Ek Saath Do Do.” “Anees Bazmee will immerse himself in the pre-production of BB 3 towards the end of this year. Kartik, Anees, and Bhushan are all deeply invested in preserving the essence of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa brand while incorporating a unique element into the overall narrative. The shooting will span over four months, starting from February,” added the source.

As for Kartik Aaryan, he will complete shooting for “Chandu Champion” before embarking on this chilling comedy adventure. “He may also sign on for one more film before BB 3, but the decision is yet to be made. Kartik is currently reading several scripts and is expected to finalize one within a fortnight,” disclosed the source.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be produced by T-Series and helmed by the talented Anees Bazmee. The film is all set to enchant audiences with laughter and fright, as it is confirmed to hit the cinema halls during the festive season of Diwali in 2024. Brace yourselves for another thrilling roller-coaster ride that will leave you gasping for more!

