Celebrating Kiara Advani’s Birthday: 5 Impressive Fashion Choices

Kiara Advani has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the entertainment industry.

Since her debut in 2014 with the film “Fugly,” she has captured the hearts of fans and followers worldwide.

Her portrayal of Sakshi Singh in “M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” (2016) catapulted her to stardom.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the entertainment industry. Since her debut in 2014 with the film “Fugly,” she has captured the hearts of fans and followers worldwide. However, it was her portrayal of Sakshi Singh in “M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” (2016) that catapulted her to stardom.

Beyond her acting prowess, Kiara is also renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly slaying both ethnic and Western outfits. The 31-year-old actress knows how to make a statement with her style choices, staying ahead of the ever-evolving fashion trends.

Let’s take a look at five times Kiara Advani impressed us with her oh-so-chic fashion choices:

Pink Magic in Falguni Shane Peacock:

During the India Couture Week 2023 in New Delhi, Kiara walked the ramp for the designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, donning a sparkly hot pink outfit. Her floor-length lehenga was adorned with flowers and shimmery embroidery, featuring a modern thigh-high slit that showcased her super-toned legs. Paired with a pink sequin-covered bralette with a plunging V-neckline, she exuded grace and glamour.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Chic Red Monochrome:

Kiara turned heads in a striking red monochrome ensemble, comprising a corset-style, bustier midi-dress with intricate detailing, including handmade crochet and a concealed inner corset. The fitted silhouette accentuated her fashion-forward choices, proving that she knows how to rock monochromatic looks with style.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

‘Love is Evergreen’ in Halter Cutout Dress:

Advertisement

For an event, Kiara chose the Evaleigh Dress from Cult Gaia, a classic halter silhouette with buckled straps across the front. The green dress featured a cutout waist and a deep V-neck, which she complemented with mint-green strappy heels and chunky gold heart stud earrings from Timeless Jewels by Shveta.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Advertisement

Chic Statement in White:

During a promotional event for “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” Kiara looked effortlessly chic in a Jacquemus Yauco ribbed-knit bodysuit, giving the illusion of a tucked-in polo. Paired with Jacquemus Artichaut’s ruffled cotton mini skirt, she showcased her impeccable taste in fashion.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Advertisement

Phenomenal in Fuchsia-Pink Saree:

Kiara’s fashion choices are always on point, and her fuchsia pink saree was no exception. The organza silk saree featured exquisite thread and pittan work embroidery over a delicate silk organza base. Paired with an ivory cotton silk satin and organza blouse adorned with thread embroidery, she looked ethereal and captivating.

Kiara Advani continues to inspire us not only with her acting skills but also with her impeccable fashion choices. Her ability to effortlessly carry diverse styles makes her a true fashion icon in the entertainment industry. As she celebrates her birthday, we can’t wait to see what more style statements she has in store for us!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Kiara Advani Shares Adorable Moment of Hubby Sidharth Malhotra with Doggo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adorable couples...