Cher eager to collaborate with Tom Cruise on a project

It Ends With Us: Release date announced for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s upcoming film
It Ends With Us. The movie adaptation, starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni,...
Iconic singer Cher is revealed to be one of Tom Cruise’s biggest fans in the music industry.
According to a source from OK! magazine, the “Goddess of Pop” recently expressed her interest in collaborating with Tom Cruise on a new film project as a way to uplift spirits and bring about positive change.
“Cher has always loved acting,” said the source.
The source told the outlet, “She totally loses herself in the parts she plays — which is just what she needs.”
The news came after she parted ways with her ex-partner Alexander A.E. Edwards
The source shared, “Cher called the Top Gun star out of the blue in the hopes of possibly working together.”
“Tom is loyal to people who don’t sell him out,” pointed out the source.
The source further added, “And Cher is one of his biggest supporters.”
During an appearance on the show “Watch What Happens Live!”, Cher candidly discussed her short-lived romantic involvement with Tom Cruise, describing it as a “intense” period that lasted only briefly.
“I had just the greatest lovers ever. Not a long list. It’s just a good list. Tom was in the top five,” confessed the 77-year-old.
The songstress continued, “He’s a great guy. The person that I knew was a great and lovable guy.”
Cher also disclosed that Tom was not a Scientologist when they were together romantically.
At the time, Cher added, “I don’t get what he does, that whole Scientology thing. I can’t understand it so I just… don’t.”
