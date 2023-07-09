Cher eager to collaborate with Tom Cruise on a project

According to a source from OK! magazine, the “Goddess of Pop” recently expressed her interest in collaborating with Tom Cruise on a new film project as a way to uplift spirits and bring about positive change.

“Cher has always loved acting,” said the source.

The source told the outlet, “She totally loses herself in the parts she plays — which is just what she needs.”

The news came after she parted ways with her ex-partner Alexander A.E. Edwards

The source shared, “Cher called the Top Gun star out of the blue in the hopes of possibly working together.”

“Tom is loyal to people who don’t sell him out,” pointed out the source.

The source further added, “And Cher is one of his biggest supporters.”