Christopher Nolan Says “No” To Anymore Superhero Trilogies

Christopher Nolan‘s Batman trilogy concluded with “Dark Knight Rises” in 2012, and he has categorically stated that he will not be involved in any future superhero trilogies.

In an interview with YouTuber HugoDécrypte, Nolan was asked about the possibility of creating another superhero film similar to his successful Batman series.

“No,” Christopher Nolan responded succinctly.

Earlier, Christian Bale, who portrayed Batman in Nolan’s films, revealed that he had an agreement with the director. They decided to make three films together and then move on, not lingering too long in the superhero realm.

“We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long,'” Bale shared with Screen Rant last year. He also expressed his willingness to reprise the role if Nolan ever decided to tell another story in that universe.

Advertisement

“In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in,” Bale added.

In unrelated news, Nolan has cast his daughter, Flora Nolan, in his upcoming war-epic “Oppenheimer.” The renowned director shared during an interview with The Telegraph that Flora appears in a vision of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, where she fully melts in a nuclear explosion.

“We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence. So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it,” Nolan shared.

Also Read Christopher Nolan films go back to the IMAX theatre Christopher Nolan's original movies will be screened in IMAX theatres. We anticipate...