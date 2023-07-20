Gauri Khan Offers a Glimpse of Mannat, Their Stunning Abode

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s mansion, Mannat, holds a special place in the hearts of thousands of fans.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s mansion, Mannat, holds a special place in the hearts of thousands of fans who consider it more than just a residence—it’s an emotion linked to King Khan. Tourists and locals alike make it a priority to visit Mannat and capture a picture in front of the iconic gate adorned with the ‘Mannat’ nameplate. Occasionally, lucky fans are treated to a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan as he appears on the swanky open verandah or near the gate to address the overwhelming sea of fans gathered outside.

The impeccable design and allure of Mannat are a testament to Gauri Khan’s extraordinary talents as a celebrated interior designer. Gauri personally took charge of designing her precious home, giving it a unique and captivating charm.

Recently, Gauri Khan shared a sneak peek of Mannat, causing a stir among netizens. In the photo, she exudes style in a chic denim-on-denim ensemble, wearing a dark blue top beneath a trendy denim jacket and ripped jeans. Posed near the stunning staircase, Gauri stands beside a black console table adorned with elegant silver jugs. An exquisite picture frame adorns the wall, accompanied by antique lamps and a mirror, adding to the sophisticated ambiance. The mauve-colored wall in the background and the elegant wooden flooring complete the picture of luxury and elegance.

Captioning the photo, Gauri expressed, “A home is a place where we can truly be ourselves, and its design speaks volumes.” She also hinted at her thoughts on design, inviting readers to explore her coffee table book for further insights.

Fans quickly showered Gauri with compliments as they admired her timeless beauty and praised the elegance of the background. Many admirers left comments like “Most beautiful Mrs. Khan” and “You look so young,” while others appreciated the aesthetics of the setting, simply stating, “Nicely done.”

Mannat continues to be a source of inspiration and fascination for fans and design enthusiasts alike, offering a glimpse into the exquisite world of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

