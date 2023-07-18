Hareem Shah Makes Headline By Showering Dollars On Belly Dancer

Controversial TikTok personality Hareem Shah has once again garnered significant attention due to her latest actions.

Currently in London, Hareem is seen enjoying a private party, where a video of her showering dollar bills on a belly dancer has gone viral across social media platforms.

The video, shared on her Instagram, shows Hareem holding a stack of money as she sprinkles dollar bills on a provocative belly dancer who dances to the tune of “Dilnasheen.”

The clip has ignited outrage on social media, with many questioning Hareem’s display of dollar bills, especially considering her involvement in a past money laundering case.

Interestingly, during her stay in London, Hareem is on a mission to confront Shahzad Akbar, the former accountability chief of Imran Khan’s government. She intends to question him for allegedly trying to ruin her life by involving the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) in the 2022 money laundering case.

The controversy dates back to January 2022 when a video of Hareem in London with a significant amount of cash went viral. She claimed to have taken the money out of Pakistan without any issues. In response, Shahzad Akbar ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate a money laundering case against her and also wrote to the UK NCA about her.

Hareem Shah claims that Shahzad Akbar has now fled Pakistan and is hiding in London. She accuses him of owning assets in London while evading corruption cases in Pakistan. According to Hareem, Shahzad Akbar attempted to have her arrested in London to cause trouble for her, but she believes that karma has turned against him.