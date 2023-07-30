Harry Styles Joins Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas Residency

In an exciting collaboration, Harry Styles has become a prominent feature in Kelly Clarkson’s first-ever Las Vegas residency. To kick off her show, Kelly performed a rendition of Harry’s popular track “As It Was,” delighting the audience.

Kelly Clarkson’s energetic performance continued with a medley of her famous hits, including “Stronger,” “Since U Been Gone,” and “Because of You.” Interestingly, she was originally set to sing Harry’s song on her daytime show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” but the ongoing Hollywood strike hindered the plan.

The 41-year-old singer expressed her disappointment about the missed opportunity due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which led to a halt in production.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles recently concluded his emotionally-charged two-year-long Love on Tour in Italy, thanking his devoted fans for making it “the greatest experience of his life.” As the talented artists continue to enthral audiences, their collaboration adds a captivating twist to the Las Vegas residency.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read Harry Styles closes out his Love on Tour with an emotional encore Harry Styles wrapped up his epic Love on Tour with a stunning...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.