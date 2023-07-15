Advertisement
Hayley Atwell praises Tom Cruise for taking a chance on her

Hayley Atwell praises Tom Cruise for taking a chance on her

Articles
Hayley Atwell praises Tom Cruise for taking a chance on her
  • Hayley Atwell expresses deep gratitude towards Tom Cruise.
  • She thanked Christopher ‘McQ’ McQuarrie for their role in bringing her into the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series.
  • Hayley was eager to demonstrate her abilities.
Hayley Atwell expresses deep gratitude towards Tom Cruise and Christopher ‘McQ’ McQuarrie for their role in bringing her into the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series, stating that she will forever be thankful to them.

Hayley Atwell, a 41-year-old actress who plays master thief Grace in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” was eager to demonstrate her abilities.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I was finally given the trust and the platform … to show more range and to show more emotional depth in a franchise or something of this size, which I hadn’t been afforded before. And so I have this eternal gratitude to Tom and to McQ, who provided the resources and the support system every day on set so that I could thrive. It’s been a deliverance of a long time coming. After 17 years in this industry, I’ve finally been able to do something at this level, with this quality of filmmaking, and I’d never been afforded that before.”

Atwell has many fond memories of filming “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” including one car chase scene in which she was handcuffed to Tom Cruise.

She said: “There’s about 20 minutes of footage of us [drifting] over and over again. And then Tom led a round of applause from the crew, and McQ said, ‘Tom put his life in your hands just then and he wouldn’t have allowed you to do that had he not believed that you could look after him, too.’ So they’re never short on their praise for when actors come in and deliver for them. That’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

