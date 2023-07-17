Here’s what happened between Kardashian & Tom at Rubin’s party

Sources have indicated that Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady spent time together at Michael Rubin’s white party, which fueled dating rumours that have been circulating since May. The event took place on July 4th and saw the presence of numerous celebrities, including the former NFL athlete and SKIMS founder.

Speculation about a potential romance heightened when a party attendee shared with a private publication that “Kim and Tom spent time hanging out and talking” at the party and appeared to have a great time together, leading to speculations that they might be more than just friends.

However, Michael Rubin, the host of the party, has debunked these claims, shedding light on what truly happened at the event and affirming that they are merely friends. He shared his perspective during the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20-year anniversary black-tie gala in New York City on Friday, July 14th, 2023.

“Honestly, they’re just friends,” Michael emphasized, adding, “It’s just the crazy rumors that get out there.” He further explained that Tom spent a lot of time with him during the night, and it was a rare sighting since Tom doesn’t go out frequently. Michael also pointed out that Kim doesn’t drink much, jokingly attributing the rumors to the 10 or 12 shots she had and Tom’s fun nature.

Earlier, insiders had informed DailyMail that Brady and Kim were “super flirty with each other at Rubin’s party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.” The source even suggested that Brady was “exactly her type.”

Furthermore, People Magazine reported that a tipster shared that later in the evening, “Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom.”

However, ET clarified the situation when another source revealed, “Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home.” The source added that they are, indeed, “just friends.”

