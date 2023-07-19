Janhvi Kapoor New Track Breaks the Internet

Her lighthearted and energetic moves showcase her fun-loving side, earning applause.

With the highly anticipated film “Bawaal” set to release on digital platforms, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. As the promotional activities intensify, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been keeping their fans entertained with the film’s captivating songs. The latest release, “Dilon Ki Doriyan,” has received an overwhelming response from the audience, making the wait for the movie even more thrilling. Amidst all the buzz, Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a delightful dance video on her social media, leaving her fans in stitches.

In the viral dance video, Janhvi exudes charm and playfulness as she dances alongside her makeup artist and other team members, all dressed in cute light yellow outfits. Her lighthearted and energetic moves showcase her fun-loving side, earning applause and laughter from her adoring fans.

The video also garnered reactions from Janhvi’s cousin, Rhea Kapoor, and her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor. Rhea termed it as ‘chaotic reels,’ while Arjun jokingly referred to it as ‘Mass.’ Fashion designer Maish Malhotra dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments, expressing his admiration for the video. Fans flooded the comments section with love and compliments, comparing Janhvi’s charm to a ‘baby doll’ and appreciating the heartwarming vibes of the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

“Dilon Ki Doriyan” has undoubtedly struck a chord with the audience, thanks to the soulful rendition by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah S Khan, and Romy. Composed by Arafat Mehmood with lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi, the song’s captivating melody has become a favorite among fans. Its release marks the unveiling of the film’s third song, further building the anticipation for “Bawaal.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, along with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, “Bawaal” follows the story of Ajay Dixit (Ajju Bhaiya), a history teacher who gains local fame through a false persona. Unexpected circumstances lead him and his newlywed wife, Nisha, on a journey across Europe, tracing the trail of World War II. The film is exclusively premiering on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories, promising to captivate audiences when it releases on July 21.

While fans eagerly await “Bawaal,” both Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have exciting projects lined up. Apart from the film, Varun will be seen in the series “Citadel” alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as well as an upcoming action thriller directed by Atlee. On the other hand, Janhvi is gearing up for “Mr. And Mrs. Mahi” and has already commenced shooting for “Ulajh,” a patriotic thriller directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, featuring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

