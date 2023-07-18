Japan Requests Japanese Dubbing for Bawaal Film

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has received a request to dub Bawaal in Japanese.

The request is due to the film’s connection to World War 2.

Bawaal is a romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

After the success of “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to release his next film, “Bawaal,” directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The highly-anticipated movie is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21, and early feedback from screenings has been overwhelmingly positive.

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla has learned that Sajid Nadiadwala has received a special request from Japan just three days before the film’s release.

A reliable source related to the project revealed that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has received requests from Japan to dub the film in the Japanese language. The Japanese audience has expressed their keen interest in the movie due to its connection with World War 2, as the film’s subject matter delves into themes and events that resonate with Japan’s history. Conversations in Japan highlight the potential impact of “Bawaal,” making it a subject of interest for the local audience.

For those unfamiliar, Japan endured significant impact during World War 2, and Bawaal portrays the essence of this historical period.

“Yes, there has been a request to release the film in Japan. It’s still early to provide specific details. However, the excitement surrounding the release of Bawaal is overwhelming, and we are thrilled to see the immense love and anticipation it has received,”

Featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, this romantic drama is a joint production of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, along with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. The movie is set to have its exclusive worldwide premiere on Prime Video, available in India and over 200 countries and territories, on July 21st.

