Jawan Teaser out: Shah Rukh Khan To Perform Multiple Roles

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated project, Jawan, has finally unveiled its official teaser, referred to as the “prevue” by the makers. The teaser offers viewers a blend of action, thrills, fun, and suspense.

In the teaser, Khan portrays various roles, appearing as a soldier, a bandaged avenger, and a bald individual. Alongside him, Tamil actors Nayathara and Vijay Sethupathi make an appearance, while Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone can be seen in a cameo.

Today, the Pathaan actor took to Twitter to share the teaser of his much-awaited film, accompanied by a caption that reads: “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, Ready Ah? #JawanPrevue Out now.”

Directed by Atlee, who has previously helmed blockbuster Tamil films such as Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, Shah Rukh Khan’s film is a collaboration between Atlee and Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is produced by Gauri Khan.

Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is set to release on September 7 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

