Jawan Teaser out: Shah Rukh Khan To Perform Multiple Roles

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ & ‘Dunki’ Set New Pre-Release Records
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated project, Jawan, has finally unveiled its official teaser, referred to as the “prevue” by the makers. The teaser offers viewers a blend of action, thrills, fun, and suspense.
In the teaser, Khan portrays various roles, appearing as a soldier, a bandaged avenger, and a bald individual. Alongside him, Tamil actors Nayathara and Vijay Sethupathi make an appearance, while Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone can be seen in a cameo.
Today, the Pathaan actor took to Twitter to share the teaser of his much-awaited film, accompanied by a caption that reads: “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, Ready Ah? #JawanPrevue Out now.”
Directed by Atlee, who has previously helmed blockbuster Tamil films such as Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, Shah Rukh Khan’s film is a collaboration between Atlee and Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is produced by Gauri Khan.
Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is set to release on September 7 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
