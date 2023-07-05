Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ & ‘Dunki’ Set New Pre-Release Records

Shah Rukh Khan‘s highly anticipated films, Jawan and Dunki, are already making headlines before their release as they have secured remarkable non-theatrical rights deals.

According to reports, the combined rights for Jawan and Dunki were sold for an impressive amount ranging from INR 450-500 crore.

Insiders revealed that these deals have set a new benchmark, making it a clash of Shah Rukh Khan films. Both films have garnered the top two non-theatrical deals of all time under the name of King Khan.

The digital, satellite, and music rights for Jawan were sold for approximately Rs 250 crore, while the same rights for Dunki fetched around Rs 230 crore.

Jawan’s rights have been sold in multiple languages, while Dunki primarily focuses on the Hindi language.

Sources further disclosed that additional non-theatrical deals are being finalized, and the overall non-theatrical revenue for both films is expected to reach close to Rs 500 crore. These individual deals will be among the highest ever recorded for a feature film.

The exceptional numbers achieved by these films reflect Shah Rukh Khan’s unparalleled superstardom and his ability to captivate audiences not just in India but also globally.

OTT platforms are willing to invest generously due to SRK’s worldwide appeal, making these deals a win-win situation for all parties involved, according to insider reports.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is scheduled for release on September 7, while Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, is slated to hit the screens during Christmas this year.