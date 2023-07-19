Johnny Depp shares a bad news for his fans

Thousands of fans were outraged after Johnny Depp announced the last-minute cancellation of ‘The Hollywood Vampires’ event.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star took to Instagram to upload a photo from ‘The Hollywood Vampires’ account and wrote, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vampires will be canceling tonight’s show in Budapest.

“All tickets (general and VIP, including meet & greet) will be refunded in full.”

“We love and appreciate all of the fans who traveled from near and far to see us rise, and we’re truly sorry. Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires,” Depp added.

Fans react when Johnny Depp reveals stunning news.

One concerned fan responded to the message, writing, “There could be something seriously wrong with a member of the crew or band.” Otherwise, I’m confident they won’t cancel. Please be patient. They’ll tell when they’re ready.”

“Oh no!” exclaimed another. “I hope everyone is doing well.””We are quite anxious and hope that everyone is safe?!?! “We apologise for keeping the fans waiting for hours,” remarked the third fan.

“They wouldn’t cancel if it wasn’t something important,” said another. “I hope everyone is doing well.”