Kajol Reflects on the Irreplaceable Essence of Old Movies

Kajol, the renowned Bollywood actress, is all set to make her web series.

The Indian adaptation of the American legal drama series, The Good Wife, titled ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’.

Kajol emphasized the iconic movies and characters she portrayed.

Advertisement

Kajol, the renowned Bollywood actress, is all set to make her web series debut with the Indian adaptation of the American legal drama series, The Good Wife, titled ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’. Directed by Suparn Verma, the series also stars Jisshu Sengupta and is generating significant anticipation ahead of its release. In a recent interview, the trio opened up about their upcoming project as well as Kajol’s illustrious three-decade-long career.

During the interview, Kajol was asked about her past characters and which ones she believes could be franchised or have a spin-off. In response, she expressed her belief that the magic of her older films cannot be replicated. Kajol emphasized that the iconic movies and characters she has portrayed were created during a specific time, with specific individuals, making them unique and irreplaceable. Attempting to replicate that magic, in her opinion, would be unsuccessful and might detract from the original charm.

Director Suparn Verma chimed in, highlighting the natural evolution of both people and characters over time. He used the example of Simran, Kajol’s character in the classic film Dilwale Dulhaniya le Jayenge (DDLJ). Verma suggested that Simran would have evolved and transformed in the present day, no longer resembling the person she once was. This further supported Kajol’s argument that characters are products of their time and attempting to recreate them in a different era would not yield the same magic.

Intriguingly, Kajol proceeded to speculate on what Simran’s life might be like today, had she continued her journey beyond DDLJ. She envisioned Simran as a strong, independent woman who had lived with Raj in London for two to three decades. With the passing of her father (Bauji) and mother, Simran would have likely undergone significant personal growth and transformation. Kajol playfully mused that Simran may have even become a kick-ass individual, with Suparn Verma suggesting the possibility of her being divorced. This imaginative exploration showcased Kajol’s perspective on how characters can evolve and take on new dimensions when given the chance to exist beyond their original stories.

‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ is slated to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 14. Alongside Kajol, the series boasts an ensemble cast including Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Vijay Vikram Singh. The audience eagerly awaits this adaptation and the opportunity to witness Kajol’s talent in a new medium.

Also Read Kajol reveals her son and daughter don’t watch her films Kajol and Ajay Devgn's children, Nysa and Yug, do not watch their...