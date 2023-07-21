Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain Sikandar’s New Instagram Reels Together

Kanwal Aftab, a stunning and immensely talented social media sensation, achieved fame and success at a young age. She has a massive fan following on TikTok. She created lip-syncing videos alongside Zulqarnain Sikandar on TikTok. Their chemistry was adored by fans, leading to their marriage and subsequent collaboration on YouTube vlogs.

As a couple, Kanwal and Zulqarnain have garnered a massive following, captivating fans with their delightful content. They are proud parents to their adorable daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain.

Recently, Kanwal and Zulqarnain shared their charming pictures from various locations in Lahore. Kanwal donned a beautiful black and green Saree, showcasing her elegance against the backdrop of a rooftop. Zulqarnain Sikandar also posted pictures from downtown Lahore.

Additionally, they shared heartwarming pictures together, both twinning in off-white outfits. Kanwal looked absolutely gorgeous in both ensembles. Moreover, they didn’t forget to bless their followers with adorable pictures of their little one, Aizal. Take a look at these delightful posts shared by kanwal Aftab:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

Advertisement

