Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain Sikandar’s New Instagram Reels Together

Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain Sikandar’s New Instagram Reels Together

Articles
Advertisement
Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain Sikandar’s New Instagram Reels Together

Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain Sikandar’s New Instagram Reels Together

Advertisement

Kanwal Aftab, a stunning and immensely talented social media sensation, achieved fame and success at a young age. She has a massive fan following on TikTok. She created lip-syncing videos alongside Zulqarnain Sikandar on TikTok. Their chemistry was adored by fans, leading to their marriage and subsequent collaboration on YouTube vlogs.

As a couple, Kanwal and Zulqarnain have garnered a massive following, captivating fans with their delightful content. They are proud parents to their adorable daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain.

Recently, Kanwal and Zulqarnain shared their charming pictures from various locations in Lahore. Kanwal donned a beautiful black and green Saree, showcasing her elegance against the backdrop of a rooftop. Zulqarnain Sikandar also posted pictures from downtown Lahore.

Additionally, they shared heartwarming pictures together, both twinning in off-white outfits. Kanwal looked absolutely gorgeous in both ensembles. Moreover, they didn’t forget to bless their followers with adorable pictures of their little one, Aizal. Take a look at these delightful posts shared by kanwal Aftab:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Kanwal Aftab Shines At Sehar Hayat’s Wedding Celebrations
Kanwal Aftab Shines At Sehar Hayat’s Wedding Celebrations

Kanwal Aftab, a popular social media personality, has achieved tremendous success within...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story