Kareena Kapoor Delightful Rainbow Moment with Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan, amidst her busy work schedule, has been treating her fans with enchanting glimpses from her summer holiday in Europe. The actress, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their adorable sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, embarked on a relaxing vacation, and the pictures shared by Kareena are truly unmissable.

On Sunday, July 23, Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share more dreamy snapshots from their family trip in Europe. In one photo, taken from a distance, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh are seen standing behind a massive tree with their backs turned to the camera, seemingly enjoying a sport in the garden. Saif dons a light blue sweatshirt, complemented by matching denim and boots, while Taimur sports a black tracksuit and Jeh looks adorable in blue attire. Kareena added a ‘Have a good day’ sticker to the top of the picture, spreading positive vibes.

In the second picture, Kareena herself can be seen posing with her sons against the backdrop of a charming house and trees. The actress looks lovely in a blue shirt and denim pants, beaming with joy for the camera. Taimur, in his white t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes, appears to be intrigued, while little Jeh seems lost in his own world, clad in a cute blue tee and denim. Kareena captioned the image as “somewhere under a rainbow,” adding an extra touch of wonder to the moment.

Earlier, the actress had shared more delightful pictures of her family enjoying their time in London and Italy, making the vacation an unforgettable experience for everyone.

As for their work front, Kareena is currently engrossed in shooting for The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, slated to release on March 22, 2024. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, sharing the screen with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, Saif was recently seen in the mythological film Adipurush and is set to team up with Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor for Devara. He will also star in the sequel of Bhoot Police, promising a busy and exciting time ahead for the talented actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to inspire with her delightful family moments and dedication to her craft, making her fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and heartwarming updates from her life.

