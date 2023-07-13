Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting For ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik Aaryan, a highly promising actor in the entertainment industry, is all set to star in Kabir Khan’s directorial venture, Chandu Champion. Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on July 12 alongside Kabir Khan, as they commenced shooting for Chandu Champion. Expressing his excitement, Kartik also wrote a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan posted a photo featuring himself and director Kabir Khan. In the image, the 32-year-old actor can be seen pointing towards Kabir, who holds a clapboard displaying scene 180, take 1, and shot 1.

Accompanying the picture, Kartik penned a heartfelt note, conveying his enthusiasm. He wrote, “Good start (in Hindi) (praying emoji) And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins… with the captain @kabirkhankk (muscle emoji) #ChanduChampion. #SajidNadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala.”

Fans swiftly reacted to Kartik’s photo with Kabir Khan, sending him their best wishes as he embarked on the shooting schedule. One fan expressed excitement, while another commented “SUPER HIT KARTIK AARYAN.” A third fan showed respect by writing, “RESPECT BUTTON FOR KARTIK SIR.” Another fan mentioned, “Chandu will win everyone’s heart like Sattu Did!” Yet another comment read, “All the best koki bestest wishes for you I can’t wait to watch this in next year love you a lot.”

Earlier on July 4, Kartik had revealed the film’s title by sharing the first poster of Chandu Champion. He wrote, “Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main..#ChanduChampion – 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @[email protected] @wardakhannadiadwala.”

Chandu Champion, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will showcase the inspiring real-life story of a sportsman and his unwavering determination. The film, featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role of Chandu, is scheduled to release on Eid al-Adha in 2024.

