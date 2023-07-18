Kiara Advani Opens Up About Post-Marriage Negativity

Kiara Advani, along with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, has captured the hearts of fans.

Kiara Advani, along with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, has captured the hearts of fans, becoming one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. Their adorable public displays of affection and loving interactions on social media have endeared them to many. However, before tying the knot, the couple kept their relationship private.

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Kiara shared her experience of facing negativity after marrying Sidharth Malhotra. The actress opened up about feeling upset when she encountered online trolls targeting her for being married, particularly during the release of her film, “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” The negative comments centered around specific scenes and actions, leaving Kiara disheartened.

During those challenging times, it was Sidharth Malhotra, the supportive husband, who played a crucial role in helping Kiara overcome the negativity. The 30-year-old actress credited Sidharth for handling the situation maturely and wisely. He reminded her that negative trolls would always exist, but it was essential not to engage with them emotionally.

Sidharth’s words of wisdom resonated with Kiara, and she appreciated having a partner with such wisdom, maturity, and experience in dealing with such matters.

As Kiara moves forward in her career, she is set to appear in the film “Game Changer” alongside Ram Charan. Additionally, there are reports that the makers of “Jee Le Zaraa” are trying to cast Kiara, possibly after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the project.

Despite the challenges they face in the limelight, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra continue to set couple goals, demonstrating their unwavering support and love for each other. Their bond serves as an inspiration for their fans, who eagerly await more heartwarming moments from this beloved Bollywood duo.

