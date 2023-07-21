Kim Kardashian in Action: “American Horror Story: Delicate” Trailer

The first trailer of American Horror Story: Delicate has been released, featuring Kim Kardashian holding a baby.

FX unveiled an early teaser for the 12th season of the popular series, providing the first glimpse of Kim Kardashian in character.

The new season includes Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim, alongside Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts.

Kim, known for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, appears unrecognizable in the show, captivating fans with her exceptional acting abilities.

The storyline for the new season is adapted from Danielle Valentine’s novel, Delicate Condition, with Kardashian credited as playing the character Siobhan Walsh on IMDb.

In the trailer, Kanye West’s ex-wife dons a platinum blonde wig and white-painted skin. Towards the end of the clip, Kim is shown cradling a baby.

Regarding her acting debut, it was previously disclosed that Kardashian had been taking lessons to prepare for the role.

While speaking to a media outlet at the 2023 Met Gala, the reality TV star expressed her excitement for the upcoming shoot, which is set to begin at the end of the month.

When asked about her preparations for the role, the influencer responded, “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”

