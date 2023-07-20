Kim emotionally talked about downsizing Kanye’s belongings. He had 32 storage units, but Kim managed to reduce it to just three. During this, Kanye surprised her by giving her the remaining units as a gesture of love.

He had planned to burn his possessions, but he changed his mind and asked Kim not to do it either.

However, it was Kim who decided to hold onto some items for the sake of their children. She expressed, “This is my time capsule of the best times. The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks, and that’s what’s hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them.”

The keepsakes of Kanye’s symbolized a time she cherished deeply, though she said that life had now taken a different turn.

Advertisement

She revealed, “They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing, and he’s so great with them, why would I take that away from them because I’m angry?”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.