Edition: English
Edition: English

Kim Kardashian says ex husband Kanye West asked her to 'burn' his things

Kim Kardashian says ex husband Kanye West asked her to 'burn' his things

  • Kim Kardashian spoke about her divorce with Kanye West in the latest episode of The Kardashians.
  • Kim Kardashian’s journey with Kanye West has indeed been a rollercoaster ride of emotions.
  • He had planned to burn his possessions, but he changed his mind and asked Kim not to do it either.
In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian openly talked about her divorce from Kanye West in a heartfelt way. She shared her feelings and vulnerability while going through some of Kanye’s belongings in a storage unit on the day their divorce was finalized.

Kim admitted that she likes to keep memories and wants to preserve mementos of the person Kanye used to be when they were together.

Kim emotionally talked about downsizing Kanye’s belongings. He had 32 storage units, but Kim managed to reduce it to just three. During this, Kanye surprised her by giving her the remaining units as a gesture of love.

He had planned to burn his possessions, but he changed his mind and asked Kim not to do it either.

However, it was Kim who decided to hold onto some items for the sake of their children. She expressed, “This is my time capsule of the best times. The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks, and that’s what’s hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them.”

The keepsakes of Kanye’s symbolized a time she cherished deeply, though she said that life had now taken a different turn.

She revealed, “They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing, and he’s so great with them, why would I take that away from them because I’m angry?”

