Kim Kardashian’s no makeup glowing selfie goes viral

Kim Kardashian’s various beauty styles consistently generate headlines.

However, the diva has finally dared to flaunt her perfect skin in a Sunday selfie uploaded on social media.

The 42-year-old reality personality astonished viewers with her no-makeup look when she shared one of her signature postures, blowing a kiss into the camera.

The entrepreneur, who learned that one of her Skims bodysuits helped save the life of a fan who had been shot, appeared at ease in the snapshot.

The words ‘Glowing’ were posted next to the post on the Skkn Instagram feed.

As she gazed straight into the camera with one hand behind her head, the Kardashians star appeared to be wearing natural-looking cosmetics for the first time.

The model appeared to be wearing a low-cut black bikini top and her dark hair was fashioned in a loose updo.