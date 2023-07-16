Manisha Koirala’s Bold Grey Hair Look Steals the Show at Airport

Manisha Koirala made a rare appearance at Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Manisha Koirala made a rare appearance at Mumbai airport on Sunday, captivating the attention of paparazzi and fans alike. The heartwarming video captured her greeting everyone with a beaming smile, which garnered praise from her admirers for her natural beauty.

Manisha arrived at the airport donning a navy blue top paired with beige pants, complemented by a stylish Gucci bomber jacket in blue. Her hair was elegantly tied up in a bun, and she opted for a fresh-faced look without makeup. Completing her ensemble, she carried a chic handbag, wore glasses, sported white sneakers, and adorned herself with gold accessories.

The video showcases Manisha graciously posing for photographers, flashing her radiant smile and waving at them. She expressed her gratitude for their time before proceeding towards the terminal gate for her flight.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Manisha’s appearance, with one admirer commenting, “She is the epitome of natural beauty in Bollywood, unlike the rest who resort to Botox or fillers.” Another fan added, “Wow, she looks incredible. Manisha has always been one of my favorite actresses.” Many others praised her timeless charm, with one comment stating, “She remains pretty and cute as ever. That smile!” Another fan remarked, “She still looks so young even today.”

Manisha Koirala embarked on her acting journey with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989 and later ventured into Hindi cinema with Saudagar in 1991. She gained immense popularity after the success of 1942: A Love Story (1994) and Bombay (1995). Throughout her career, she delivered remarkable performances in films such as Agni Sakshi (1996), Indian (1996), Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997), Kachche Dhaage (1999), Mudhalvan (1999), Company (2002), and Ek Chhotisi Love Story (2002), among numerous others.

In 2012, Manisha took a hiatus from acting after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. However, she made a triumphant return to the silver screen after five years with the coming-of-age drama Dear Maya (2017). She further impressed audiences with her roles in Netflix’s Lust Stories and the critically acclaimed film Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, Manisha appeared in Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, portraying the role of his character’s biological mother.

Manisha Koirala continues to captivate hearts with her enduring talent, grace, and evergreen charm, leaving an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

