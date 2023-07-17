Matt Damon unveils Tom Cruise’s mind-blowing Burj Khalifa stunt

Matt Damon had a humorous encounter with Mission: Impossible director Tom Cruise.

Cruise told Damon he replaced a safety person in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Damon compared Cruise to other extreme stunt actors, stating that Cruise was intense.

Matt Damon, the star of Oppenheimer, recently had a humorous encounter with Mission: Impossible director Tom Cruise, in which Cruise told him he replaced a safety person in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol so he could go forward with the film’s highly deadly Burj Khalifa stunt.

In an interview for the Max series Smartless: On The Road (via CinemaBlend), Damon stated of the Bourne franchise: “There are the Tom Cruises of the world, who do their stunts, like literally hang off a plane and do that. I remember I had dinner with him once, and it was after he did the [Mission: Impossible movie] where he ran around the building.

“And I go, ‘Can you tell me how that happened?’ And he’s a really intense guy, and he was like, ‘I’ll tell you how it happened!’ I go, ‘Alright.’ And I’m in.”

He goes, ‘I’ve been thinking about this shot for 15 years!’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, really?’ He goes, ‘So I go to the safety guy, and I lay it all out.’ Safety guy goes, ‘We can’t do that. It’s too dangerous, you can’t do that. So I get a new safety guy.’ That’s the beginning of his story.”

“And I just go, ‘Stop!’ That’s where we’re different. When the safety guy says no, I’m like, ‘Well, safety guy says it’s not a good idea.’”

Cruise has established a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most daring actors. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, his most recent installment of the franchise, is currently doing well in theatres.

