Mira Rajput jumps into freezing Switzerland lake goes viral

Mira Rajput posted a photo of herself ‘jumping into a chilly lake’ in Switzerland. Mira Rajput and Shahid are now on vacation in Europe. The couple’s first visit was Greece, and they are currently in Switzerland.

Mira took to Instagram on Friday to share a beautiful photo of blue waters, a matching sky, and mountains in the background. Mira was photographed jumping off a deck with a pal while wearing a black bikini. In the photo, her pal was wearing a red bikini.

Mira captioned the photo she shared, “Take the plunge!” I can’t stop jumping into water – the sea, off a raft, into a river, a waterfall, and now a lake! My mother would have us all stop at every waterfall on our summer vacations to the hills so she could take a plunge… the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

“So after lunch at the beautiful @aiolaalporto (the linguini was so good we went twice in a row) and a quick change, fellow water baby @lamourage_ and I took one too many jumps into the freezing lake (rainbow emoji),” she continued. Mira assigned the location to Switzerland. They are now in Stansstad.

Ishaan Khatter responded to the post with a red heart emoji. Her pal said, “Loved it @mira.kapoor.” Mira’s pal posted a Boomerang video on her Instagram Stories. The pair were seen hitting the water on a foggy day in the video. She captioned the video ‘YOLO @mira.kapoor’.