Tom Cruise’s final appearance as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 has been met with great excitement as it hits theaters.
Cruise has portrayed the iconic super spy since 1996, making the Mission Impossible franchise incredibly successful. Reports suggest that Cruise was quite nervous about how to conclude Part 1 of this two-part film.
After a long wait since 2018, fans can finally experience the thrilling conclusion of this franchise on the big screen. Tom Cruise’s character takes the audience on an exhilarating journey in this highly anticipated film.
Despite being the first part of a two-part final, ‘Dead Reckoning’ was expected to end on a cliffhanger.
However, Tom Cruise ensured that fans were not left hanging by delivering a satisfying conclusion in the first installment, saving them from a year-long wait for closure.
In a recent interview with Total Film, Christopher McQuarrie, the director of M: I 7 revealed, “Where we ended the movie was always where we were going to end it. How we ended the movie was a big, big mystery for us, It kept Tom awake at night throughout production. He would come in all the time and say, ‘This can’t be a cliffhanger, it’s got to be satisfying.’ The audience has to feel a sense of completion.”
