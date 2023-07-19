Despite being the first part of a two-part final, ‘Dead Reckoning’ was expected to end on a cliffhanger.

However, Tom Cruise ensured that fans were not left hanging by delivering a satisfying conclusion in the first installment, saving them from a year-long wait for closure.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Christopher McQuarrie, the director of M: I 7 revealed, “Where we ended the movie was always where we were going to end it. How we ended the movie was a big, big mystery for us, It kept Tom awake at night throughout production. He would come in all the time and say, ‘This can’t be a cliffhanger, it’s got to be satisfying.’ The audience has to feel a sense of completion.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

Also Read Rachel Zegler refuses to let racist backlash define her role as Snow White Rachel Zegler, a Latina actress, was cast as Snow White in Disney's...