Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Model Lily Alleges Encounter with Kanye West

Model Lily Alleges Encounter with Kanye West

Articles
Advertisement
Model Lily Alleges Encounter with Kanye West

Model Lily Alleges Encounter with Kanye West

Advertisement

Australian model Lily has recently shared a surprising revelation about an alleged encounter with Kanye West before his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Speaking on The Will & Woody Show on KIIS FM, Lily disclosed details about a night they supposedly spent together in Melbourne.

According to Lily, she met Kanye at a club while on a date with another man but was drawn to the Chicago artist. They ended up in his hotel room, where they got naked and slept together. Lily candidly described Kanye’s physical attributes as “long, skinny, like a ruler,” though she admitted it wasn’t particularly enjoyable.

Despite his reputation, Lily described Kanye as lovely and sweet during their time together. She fondly recalled him serenading her with Love Lockdown acapella.

Since the alleged encounter, Kanye’s life has evolved, with his high-profile relationship and marriage to Kim Kardashian, and eventually their divorce in 2021. While Lily’s claims remain speculative, they’ve sparked curiosity about Kanye’s personal life and continue to make headlines.

As always, Kanye remains private about his personal affairs, leaving fans to wonder about the truth behind these intriguing revelations.

Also Read

Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s supermodel daughter, turns 23!
Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s supermodel daughter, turns 23!

Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp's adorable daughter, turns 23 today! On Monday, the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story