Pakistani perfume brand appoints Kuruluş: Osman actor as its brand ambassador

The fragrance industry in Pakistan is abuzz with anticipation as the news of Burak Özçivit’s upcoming visit as the brand ambassador for a prestigious local fragrance brand generates excitement.

The announcement quickly spread across social media platforms, accompanied by a captivating video featuring the popular star, further fueling the anticipation surrounding this highly-awaited collaboration.

In an Instagram post, the brand shared the thrilling news, expressing their excitement about partnering with the incredible Burak Özçivit, known for his role in the television series “Kuruluş: Osman.”

Turkish dramas have gained immense popularity among Pakistanis, making stars like Burak Özçivit, Engin Altan Düzyatan, Celal Al, and Esra Bilgiç household names.

