Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani perfume brand appoints Kuruluş: Osman actor as its brand ambassador

Pakistani perfume brand appoints Kuruluş: Osman actor as its brand ambassador

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani perfume brand appoints Kuruluş: Osman actor as its brand ambassador

Pakistani perfume brand appoints Kuruluş: Osman actor as its brand ambassador

Advertisement
  • Burak Özçivit’s upcoming visit as the brand ambassador for a prestigious local fragrance brand generates excitement.
  • The announcement quickly spread across social media platforms.
  • The brand shared the thrilling news, expressing their excitement about partnering with the incredible Burak Özçivit.
Advertisement

The fragrance industry in Pakistan is abuzz with anticipation as the news of Burak Özçivit’s upcoming visit as the brand ambassador for a prestigious local fragrance brand generates excitement.

The announcement quickly spread across social media platforms, accompanied by a captivating video featuring the popular star, further fueling the anticipation surrounding this highly-awaited collaboration.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by J. Fragrances & Cosmetics (@j.fragrances.cosmetics)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by J. Fragrances & Cosmetics (@j.fragrances.cosmetics)

Advertisement

 

In an Instagram post, the brand shared the thrilling news, expressing their excitement about partnering with the incredible Burak Özçivit, known for his role in the television series “Kuruluş: Osman.”

Turkish dramas have gained immense popularity among Pakistanis, making stars like Burak Özçivit, Engin Altan Düzyatan, Celal Al, and Esra Bilgiç household names.

Also Read

Burak Özçivit aka Osman Bey bags ‘Male Actor of the Year’ award
Burak Özçivit aka Osman Bey bags ‘Male Actor of the Year’ award

The famed Turkish actor Burak Özçivit has a huge fan base both...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story