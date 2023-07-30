Rajkummar Rao’s Quirky Avatar Shines in ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ Motion Poster

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series titled “Guns & Gulaabs.”

The series is a comedy crime thriller created and directed by the filmmaker duo Raj & DK.

The series also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Advertisement

After his appearance in the social drama film “Bheed” earlier this year, Rajkummar Rao is preparing for the release of his upcoming web series titled “Guns & Gulaabs.” The series, a comedy crime thriller, is created and directed by the filmmaker duo Raj & DK.

Alongside Rajkummar Rao, the show features talented actors Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah. Building excitement for the series, the makers have recently unveiled a motion poster showcasing Rajkummar Rao in his character, garnering positive reactions from fans ahead of the trailer launch.

On July 30, the team of ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ unveiled a new motion poster for the series on various social media platforms. The captivating poster commences with a voiceover and displays the text, “Gulaabgunj ki shaan, paane se phaad de sabki, paanadhaari Tipu yeh hi hain.” Rajkummar Rao makes a bold entry into the scene, dressed in an orange shirt with denim pants and a jacket, and with a paana (spanner) tucked under his belt. While attempting to spin the spanner, he loses his grip, but swiftly regains his composure, striking a heroic pose.

Directors Raj & DK posted the poster on their Instagram and accompanied it with their message, “Coming with swag, style and umm… a spanner! Introducing Paana Tipu! @rajkummar_rao.”

Rajummar also captioned, “Paana lekar aaraha hoon, dilon pe Raj karne. Swagat toh karoge na?”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

As soon as the quirky poster was revealed, fans flooded the comments section with praise and admiration. One fan wrote, “Swagat hai Raj Kumar ka,” while another one wrote, “my favorite hero my dear raj bro.” A fan couldn’t contain their excitement for the series and said, “Kuch to crazy hone ko hai.”

Previously, the creators of the Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ had revealed that the trailer would be released on August 2. Rajkummar Rao took to social media to share the trailer announcement with fans, “I can’t wait to share this incredible world with you! Guns & Gulaabs main entertainment ki dukaan lekar aa rahe hain Raj & DK.. Trailer out on 2nd August.”

Advertisement

In addition to ‘Guns & Gulaabs,’ Rajkummar Rao has two other exciting projects lined up. He will be starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi.’ Furthermore, Rajkummar will be reprising his role in the sequel of Amar Kaushik’s hit film ‘Stree.’

Also Read Deepika Padukone Shines with Ranveer’s Dialogue in New Release Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's character from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem...

please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.