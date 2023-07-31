Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani: A Dream Pair for Fans

Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani turned heads with their captivating presence on the runway.

Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani turned heads with their captivating presence on the runway. Ranbir wowed the audience as the showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal in Delhi, while Kiara received rave reviews for her graceful walk in Falguni Shane Peacock’s show. The two actors, who haven’t shared the screen before, left fans mesmerized with their charisma and style.

Eager to witness their on-screen chemistry, fans took to social media, demanding to see Ranbir and Kiara together in a film. A fan shared pictures of the actors from their respective fashion shows and tweeted, “Manifesting into the universe.” The excitement surrounding this fresh pairing was evident as fans expressed their anticipation for a sizzling modern-day rom-com. Some fans even pleaded for Ranbir Kapoor to take notice of their wishes, underscoring their eagerness for this captivating collaboration.

manifesting into the universe 🥵 pic.twitter.com/r20DVeLgXn — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) July 29, 2023

Earlier, the duo had united for an advertisement, leaving audiences in complete awe. Now, the prospect of seeing them work together in a film has sent fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

During the India Couture Week, Kiara charmed the audience as she walked the ramp in a stunning sparkly pink outfit, showcasing elegance and irresistible beauty. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor exuded confidence and grace while strutting in a full-sleeved black jacket with bandh gala and black lungi-style pants for his designer friend Kunal Rawal.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has two exciting projects lined up. He is gearing up for the release of the action thriller “Animal” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, featuring a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. Additionally, he will reprise his role as Shiva in the highly anticipated sequel to “Brahmastra,” directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is all set to share the screen with Ram Charan in the upcoming film “Game Changer.” Additionally, she is making her debut in the YRF spy universe with “War 2,” alongside the talented actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

As the anticipation for their potential collaboration reaches a peak, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of a film that will bring the dynamic duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani together, setting the silver screen ablaze with their undeniable charm and talent.

