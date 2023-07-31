Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani: A Dream Pair for Fans

Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani: A Dream Pair for Fans

Articles
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani: A Dream Pair for Fans

Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani: A Dream Pair for Fans

Advertisement
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani turned heads with their captivating presence on the runway.
  • The two actors, who haven’t shared the screen before, left fans mesmerized with their charisma and style.
  • Eager to witness their on-screen chemistry, fans took to social media, demanding to see Ranbir and Kiara together in a film.
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani turned heads with their captivating presence on the runway. Ranbir wowed the audience as the showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal in Delhi, while Kiara received rave reviews for her graceful walk in Falguni Shane Peacock’s show. The two actors, who haven’t shared the screen before, left fans mesmerized with their charisma and style.

Eager to witness their on-screen chemistry, fans took to social media, demanding to see Ranbir and Kiara together in a film. A fan shared pictures of the actors from their respective fashion shows and tweeted, “Manifesting into the universe.” The excitement surrounding this fresh pairing was evident as fans expressed their anticipation for a sizzling modern-day rom-com. Some fans even pleaded for Ranbir Kapoor to take notice of their wishes, underscoring their eagerness for this captivating collaboration.

Advertisement

Earlier, the duo had united for an advertisement, leaving audiences in complete awe. Now, the prospect of seeing them work together in a film has sent fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

During the India Couture Week, Kiara charmed the audience as she walked the ramp in a stunning sparkly pink outfit, showcasing elegance and irresistible beauty. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor exuded confidence and grace while strutting in a full-sleeved black jacket with bandh gala and black lungi-style pants for his designer friend Kunal Rawal.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has two exciting projects lined up. He is gearing up for the release of the action thriller “Animal” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, featuring a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. Additionally, he will reprise his role as Shiva in the highly anticipated sequel to “Brahmastra,” directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is all set to share the screen with Ram Charan in the upcoming film “Game Changer.” Additionally, she is making her debut in the YRF spy universe with “War 2,” alongside the talented actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

As the anticipation for their potential collaboration reaches a peak, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of a film that will bring the dynamic duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani together, setting the silver screen ablaze with their undeniable charm and talent.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter

and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ranbir Kapoor Turns Heads as the Showstopper at Fashion Show
Ranbir Kapoor Turns Heads as the Showstopper at Fashion Show

Ranbir Kapoor was the showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal's 'Dhoop Chao' collection....

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story