Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi Join Welcome 3 Cast

The much-awaited third instalment of the Welcome franchise is finally coming together, with Akshay Kumar returning to the series. The script has been finalized, and recent reports reveal that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor will not be a part of Welcome 3. Instead, the dynamic Munna Bhai duo, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be stepping into the roles of notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday.

According to a source, Firoz Nadiadwala, the film’s producer, plans to infuse a fresh twist to the comedic storyline by leveraging Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s chemistry, well-known from their Munna and Circuit characters.

The reason behind Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor’s exclusion from the project is said to be monetary disagreements with the producer.

Welcome 3 is slated to begin filming next year after Akshay Kumar completes his commitments for Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the new dimension that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will bring to this hilarious and much-loved franchise.

Also Read Uncertain: Arshad Warsi’s Role in “Welcome 3” and “Jolly LLB 3” Arshad Warsi has confirmed that the highly anticipated film Welcome 3 is...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.