Selena Gomez celebrates her 31st birthday in style

Selena Gomez allegedly had more than one reason to celebrate when she celebrated her 31st birthday with a lavish celebration on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

On the eve of her birthday, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a carousel on Instagram of the star-studded event, where the crowd could be seen celebrating and having a good time.

To match the ensemble motif, the Disney star wore a short, red tube dress with flowery ruffle detail, which she matched with black strappy heels with a red flower pattern. Her hair was fashioned in an updo, and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) Advertisement

Even the birthday girl’s cake adhered to the dress code, with red floral design over white frosting.

The carousel also included photographs of the Love You Like A Love Song singer partying with her friends, who included Benny Blanco, Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and others.

The birthday celebrations come on the heels of TMZ reporting that the Rare Beauty entrepreneur is now nearly a millionaire. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Selena Gomez’s net worth is approximately $800 million.

Advertisement

The multi-talented performer also offered a glimpse of some simple celebrations at home with her fans on Instagram a few hours ago.

Gomez was spotted blowing out the candles on a floral-adorned cake marking her special day and leaving a special message for her followers.

Gomez expressed her appreciation for the people and things in her life, particularly her Rare Beauty’s Rare Impact Fund.

“Because of YOU, we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.”

“This is my true passion in life,” she concluded. People constantly asking me what I want for my birthday, and I always tell them the same thing: don’t gift me anything. Instead, if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. Consider giving if you have the means to help us make a difference.”