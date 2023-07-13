Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan New poster raises the excitement for the film

Shah Rukh Khan released a new poster for his upcoming film Jawan.

The poster features him in his intense bald look.

He is holding guns in both hands and wearing a grey t-shirt.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan has been generating a lot of excitement among fans. In order to connect with his fans and thank them for their love, Khan held one of his popular #AskSRK sessions on Twitter. During the session, he answered fan questions and interacted with them. At the end of the session, he surprised fans by unveiling the poster of Jawan. This was a special gesture for fans as Khan had never done this before in any of his #AskSRK sessions.

Shah Rukh Khan released a new poster for his upcoming film Jawan, which features him in his intense bald look that has become popular since the release of the Jawan Prevue. The poster shows him holding guns in both hands and wearing a grey t-shirt with a red-and-black checkered shirt over it. He also sports dark sunglasses, and his menacing expression makes him look like a villain. The poster has further increased excitement for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan, shared the new poster of his upcoming film Jawan on social media. He wrote in the caption,”Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta! #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK session on social media is a popular way for fans to interact with the superstar. Fans love his witty and intelligent replies, and they were eager to interact with him after the release of the Jawan Prevue. Khan did not disappoint, and he held a conversation with his fans in his characteristic style.

Jawan is a film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atlee. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on September 7, 2023.

