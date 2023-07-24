Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Opens Up on Teen Years

Palak Tiwari’s mother, Shweta Tiwari, would cut her hair short to discourage her from dating.

Palak admitted to frequently lying to her mother, but she always got caught.

Palak Tiwari’s mother is a TV actor who achieved fame as the winner of Salman Khan’s TV reality show Bigg Boss.

Palak Tiwari recently disclosed in an interview that her mother, actress Shweta Tiwari, would ensure she had a very short haircut during her teenage years to discourage her from dating. Reflecting on her tumultuous adolescence, Palak admitted to frequently telling lies, but her mother always managed to catch her.

Notably, Palak marked her debut in the entertainment industry through Harrdy Sandhu’s music video titled “Bijlee Bijlee.”

Palak is the daughter of TV actor Shweta Tiwari and Raja Choudhary. Shweta achieved fame as the winner of Salman Khan’s TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2010.

During her teenage years, Palak revealed to Bollywood Bubble that she used to tell her mother, the renowned star of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, that she was ruining her life. “My teen years were pretty bad and my mom is traumatized by them. One of the biggest problems I had was that I used to lie a lot and people used to catch me. My mom used to say ‘Why do you even bother to lie? You get caught in two hours.’ I think I had a boyfriend, I was 15 or 16 years, like when you have a boyfriend in school.”

She also added, “We loved going to the mall. So, I was going to the mall with him and told my mom that I’m going downstairs to play hide-and-seek. My mom said ‘okay’ but she wasn’t in town and soon, she found out that I was not playing. She found out that I was in the mall. She got very angry. The funny part was that my mom used to say, ‘Main tujhe gao bhej dungi, main tera baal katwa dungi’. (I’ll send you to our village, I’ll cut your hair). She even cut my hair when I was younger to make me uglier so that I can’t date anyone.”

Palak Tiwari recently entered the world of Bollywood with her debut film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” alongside Shehnaaz Gill. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie also showcased the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and featured a star-studded cast, including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh, and Jassie Gill. Following her successful debut, Palak is set to star in “Sanjay The Virgin Tree,” where she will be seen alongside Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy.

