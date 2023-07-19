Sofia Vergara’s co-stars support her after divorce news goes viral

Sofia Vergara’s co-stars are rallying around her following the announcement of her divorce.

Julie Bowen, Sofia’s Modern Family co-star, did not abandon her through her difficult time, extending her support after her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Sofia is well-known for her role in the hit television show Modern Family.

In the midst of all, former co-star Julie rushed to social media on Tuesday to praise the Colombian beauty.

Bowen, 53, liked a post in which Sofia was seen wearing a blue-and-black leopard print one-piece bikini while vacationing in Capri, Italy.

‘This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!’ added Bowen. She also included five red heart emoticons.

Sofia’s stunning photos of herself basking in the Mediterranean sun on a balcony were initially released on Monday.

Sofia Vergara received a lot of love following her divorce announcement.

Bowen and Vergara appeared together on Modern Family.

In many new posts, the former swimsuit model flaunts her toned and tanned body.

They announced their divorce on Monday, following seven years of marriage.

‘We have made the tough decision to divorce,’ they announced in a statement. As two people who adore and care for one another, we respectfully request that our privacy be respected during this transitional period in our lives.’

‘Sofa and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to evaluate their future,’ a source revealed.

The couple married in Florida in 2015 and have no children.