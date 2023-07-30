Tamannaah Bhatia’s Pricey Gem Leaves Vijay Varma in Stitches

Tamannaah Bhatia recently found herself in the spotlight due to a swirling rumor about her owning the world’s 5th largest diamond.

Tamannaah herself took to social media to clarify the situation, putting all speculations to rest.

Vijay burst into laughter and shed light on the reality of the situation.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia recently found herself in the spotlight due to a swirling rumor about her owning the world’s 5th largest diamond. It all began when an old photo of the actress resurfaced on the internet, showing her donning a stunning diamond on her finger. The gossip mills went into overdrive, attributing the lavish gift to South superstar Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

However, as it turns out, the news was far from the truth. Tamannaah herself took to social media to clarify the situation, putting all speculations to rest. In her post, she humorously revealed that the sparkling gem in question was, in fact, nothing more than a bottle opener. “#GirlsLiketoClickPics,” she quipped, playfully dismissing the extravagant claims.

Amidst the chaos, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah’s boyfriend, candidly shared his reaction to the entire episode in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan. When asked about the news of Tamannaah’s diamond acquisition, Vijay burst into laughter and shed light on the reality of the situation. According to him, it was all a playful exchange between the couple, and the media took it a bit too seriously. He remarked, “Aapko pata hai na woh kya hai? Woh bottle ka dhakkan hai. Woh mazaak kar rahe hain ek dusre ke saath. Media carry kar rahi hai ke Rs 2 crore ka fifth-largest diamond. Rs 2 crore mein fifth-largest diamond kisse milta hai?” (Do you know what it is? It’s a bottle cap. We were just kidding with each other. The media is carrying reports about a Rs 2 crore fifth-largest diamond. Who gets the fifth-largest diamond for Rs 2 crore?)

In a heartwarming gesture, Vijay revealed that he had reached out to Tamannaah to alert her about the false news and jokingly inquired why his name wasn’t mentioned in the reports.

To shed light on the source of confusion, the misinterpreted post dated back to 2019 when Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared a photo of Tamannaah posing with the “bottle opener” on her finger. In her caption, she playfully mentioned it as a gift to the actress. However, the tweet resurfaced recently and sparked the diamond speculations, leading to the hilarious turn of events.

With Tamannaah’s clarifying post, the truth has finally emerged, putting an end to the diamond saga. It appears that the actress and her boyfriend had a good laugh over the entire situation, and the fans got a glimpse of their playful banter.

Advertisement

In conclusion, the episode serves as a humorous reminder of how rumors and misunderstandings can spread like wildfire in the age of social media. Tamannaah Bhatia’s fake diamond story will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the lighthearted moments in the realm of Bollywood gossip.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter at

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma: The Subject of Marriage Talks Vijay Varma once again made headlines for his exceptional performance in "Lust...