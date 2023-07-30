‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ Under Fire For Disregarding Food Conservation

The drama serial Tere Ishq Ke Naam, produced by iDream Entertainment and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, and written by Maha Malik, is gaining popularity among fans, especially those of Usama Khan, Hiba Bukhari, and Zaviyar Nauman. The weekly episodes are receiving decent viewership, with a particular interest in Rutba and Khursheed’s love track.

However, a recent scene from Tere Ishq Ke Naam, where Rutba and Khursheed interact in the kitchen, has sparked controversy on social media. In the scene, Khursheed accidentally spills flour on the floor in his astonishment at seeing Rutba, leading to her laughter. While many fans appreciated the beautifully shot scene and the chemistry between the characters, some social media users expressed concern over the wastage of food.

Critics argued that such depictions of food wastage and extravagance disregard the reality that many people struggle to afford food. They felt that the drama makers should be more mindful of sensitive topics that may hurt public sentiments. Here are some of the comments gathered from social media expressing viewers’ disappointment over the scene’s wasteful portrayal.

