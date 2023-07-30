Vicky Kaushal Praises SRK & Salman Khan as “Real Stars”

Vicky Kaushal, the talented actor basking in the success of his latest release “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.”

Vicky Kaushal, the talented actor basking in the success of his latest release “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” has become a prominent figure in the film industry with his noteworthy performances in films like “Masaan,” “Manmarziyaan,” “Sardar Udham,” and blockbuster hits like “Raazi,” “Sanju,” and “Uri.” In a recent interview, Vicky opened up about his views on stardom and expressed deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, whom he considers the true stars of the industry.

During a conversation with Spicejet Limelight, Vicky was questioned about his approach towards stardom, given his immense success. He humbly expressed uncertainty about his own stardom and revealed that for him, Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal in “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai” embodied the essence of a star in the ‘truest sense.’ Vicky recalled how Hrithik’s fans showered him with unparalleled adulation, and even though his father had worked with Hrithik as a film technician, he could only meet him once, making that moment all the more significant.

Sharing his insights on the contemporary concept of stardom, Vicky expressed that in today’s era, stardom appears ephemeral, existing only as long as an actor remains popular on social media platforms. Contrasting this with the enduring stardom of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, Vicky attributed their lasting prominence to their relentless hard work and dedication. He emphasized that earlier in Bollywood, stardom was earned through decades of toil and that fame endured for a lifetime. However, in modern times, stardom seems attainable with relative ease, akin to instant coffee. Vicky lamented that one can even purchase followers, fans, and social media validation, making today’s stardom comparable to fast food – quickly acquired but lacking in lasting substance. Despite his own growing popularity, Vicky humbly admitted that he does not view himself as a conventional “star” and remains grateful for the love he receives from his audience.

Moving on to his future projects, Vicky will be essaying the role of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur.” He is also set to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film “Dunki.” Additionally, audiences can anticipate Vicky’s appearance in Dharma Productions’ “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.”

In conclusion, Vicky Kaushal’s candid reflections on stardom and his admiration for the enduring legacy of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan shed light on the evolving nature of fame in the entertainment industry. His dedication to his craft and humility despite his success continue to earn him respect and adoration from fans and peers alike.

