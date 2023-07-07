Wahaj Ali Gives Special Message To Fans After ‘Tere Bin’ Ends

Wahaj Ali’s highly popular and beloved drama series, Tere Bin, concluded today, leaving fans thoroughly satisfied with its ending. The show has achieved remarkable success, with its second last episode consistently trending at number one on YouTube. Tere Bin has amassed over 3 billion views, solidifying its immense popularity. Following the triumph of Tere Bin, the talented actor Wahaj Ali has garnered widespread fame. He can now be seen in numerous advertisements and upcoming projects, all lined up for release.

Wahaj Ali took a moment to express his gratitude to his fans after this successful journey. He thanked his fans for their unwavering support, acknowledging the love and respect he has received throughout the past six months. He described the experience as nothing short of a dream come true, emphasizing the hard work everyone puts in, waiting for their turn to shine. Witnessing others find their own success has inspired him to work even harder. Wahaj Ali expressed, “These six months and the amount of love & respect it was accompanied with has been nothing less than a dream come true. We all work hard, waiting in a corner for our turn to shine. And how lovely it is to see everyone get their turn. I’m so grateful for mine and inspired to work harder. The constructive criticism, fan art, messages and phone calls from everyone around me made me realise that this is just the beginning. There is so much more I want to do. Despite staying consistently honest to who I am and what I want to do, I made a few mistakes as well which I’m also glad I did. For they allowed me to gain a newer perspective. But this character, Murtasim, I shall treasure forever in my heart”. Overwhelmed with the love from his fans, Wahaj Ali received a comment from Yumna Zaidi, who referred to him as Wahaj aka Murtasim.

Here is what Wahaj shared:

The drama’s producer, Abdullah Kadwani, also shared a detailed note to mark the successful journey of Tere Bin. He made an important announcement, stating that Tere Bin Season 2 is in the works, responding to the audience’s constant questions and enthusiasm. Expressing gratitude to Allah, Abdullah Kadwani wrote, “Tere Bin’s phenomenal journey comes to an end, setting milestones never witnessed before in the history of Pakistani entertainment. As we bid farewell to TereBin, in response to the constant queries and enthusiasm from our incredible audience, we are thrilled to announce Tere Bin Season 2. We thank Almighty ALLAH for making TereBin the biggest blockbuster in the history of Pakistani dramas. The success of Tere Bin is the result of hard work and passion. Asad Qureshi and I would like to thank audiences around the world for their love of our creation. The exceptional performances of our leads Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi and Murtasim and Meerub’s magical on-screen chemistry have played a pivotal role in making Tere Bin a masterpiece which has touched the hearts of billions of viewers and has been appreciated worldwide … We extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible director, writer, Team Geo, Team 7thsky, cast, crew, and every individual who poured their heart and soul into making Tere Bin a true masterpiece. Your hard work and passion has set a new standard in the realm of Pakistani dramas. Stay tuned for exciting updates and details.”

Have a look at what Abdullah Kadwani shared:

