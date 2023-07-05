Will Shah Rukh Khan Appear in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

The trailer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was unveiled today.

In a much-anticipated move, the trailer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was unveiled today. The film marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after a seven-year hiatus, adding to its significance. Speculation had been rife about Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo appearance, fueled further when he unveiled the film’s teaser. Finally, Karan Johar has put an end to these rumors, revealing whether Shah Rukh will indeed be part of the project. He also shared insights about surprise cameos in the movie.

During an Instagram live session on Tuesday evening, Karan Johar engaged with fans, discussing his film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Responding to a fan’s query about his involvement in the film, Johar confirmed, “Fortunately for all of you, I’m not in the film.” He emphasized that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the perfect choices to portray Rocky and Rani, stating, “They were just made for this film.” Addressing the question of Shah Rukh Khan’s presence, Johar stated, “No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film,” while expressing gratitude for his blessings.

Regarding the much-anticipated surprise cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar provided some hints. “There are three surprise cameos in the movie, and I won’t be revealing any of the names,” he disclosed. When asked about his next collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, Johar humorously responded, “When Shah Rukh agrees to make a movie with me.” Additionally, he announced that the next song from the film would be released on July 11, 2023, and it is already featured in the trailer.

On June 20, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, commemorating Karan Johar’s 25th year as a filmmaker. In his message, he congratulated Johar and expressed his admiration, urging him to continue creating films that bring the ethereal magic of love to life.

