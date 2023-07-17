Advertisement
Zara Noor Abbas Calls Bushra Ansari ‘The Queen Of Den Of Art’

Zara Noor Abbas Calls Bushra Ansari ‘The Queen Of Den Of Art’

Zara Noor Abbas is a talented Pakistani actress known for her work in the television and film industry. Zara comes from a family with a background in the entertainment industry; her husband, Asad Siddiqui, and her mother, Asma Abbas, are both renowned actors, which influenced her passion for acting from an early age.

Zara made her acting debut with the drama serial “Dharkan” in 2016, which gained her recognition and appreciation for her performance. Her versatile acting skills and ability to portray a wide range of characters have earned her a dedicated fan following.

Recently, Zara shared some stunning photos with her mother, Asma Abbas, and Aunt, Bushra Ansari on her Instagram handle. Zara in the caption expressed her feelings towards her Aunt, Bushra. She called Bushra ‘The Queen Of The Den Of Art.’ She wrote in the caption, “This legend has set another precedent for me. I love you so much. @ansari.bushra You are the real “ Malika-e-Tabassum’ The Queen of the Den of Art. There is no one like you.”

Here is what she shared,

A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas has been a prominent figure in the Pakistani drama industry, featuring in several successful television shows like “Khamoshi,” “Lamhay,” “Qaid,” and “Ehd-e-Wafa,” among others.

