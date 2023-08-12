Aamir Khan’s Concerns Over Rani Mukerji’s Voice for ‘Ghulam’

Bollywood luminary Rani Mukerji, celebrated for her roles in iconic films like “Bunty aur Babli,” “Mardaani,” and “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway,” graced the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. During a press conference, Mukerji revealed that Aamir Khan initially had reservations about her voice, deeming it ‘husky’ and unsuitable for “Ghulam.”

Recalling her early days, Mukerji shared that despite being at the pinnacle of her career, her voice was dubbed in “Ghulam,” her second film, as Aamir Khan, Mukesh Bhatt, and Vikram Bhatt were uncertain about its compatibility with mainstream roles. Khan had approached her with a pragmatic perspective, citing instances of veteran actresses having their voices dubbed.

Although Mukerji couldn’t fully comprehend the decision at 18, she expressed sadness over her voice’s absence in the film, considering it an integral part of one’s identity. Nonetheless, she expressed gratitude to director Karan Johar for appreciating her voice and using it exclusively in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” which was being filmed concurrently.

Years later, Aamir Khan himself admitted his mistake, acknowledging Mukerji’s vocal prowess. Both “Ghulam” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” resonated with audiences, cementing Rani Mukerji’s enduring presence in Bollywood.

