Abhishek Bachchan Unveils How Aishwarya Rai & Jaya Bachchan Joined ‘Paa’

Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared in R Balki’s sports drama film “Ghoomer,” alongside Saiyami Kher, and his performance is receiving commendation. This isn’t the first time Abhishek has collaborated with R Balki; they previously worked together in the 2009 film “Paa,” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, and Vidya Balan. During an interview, Abhishek Bachchan shared insights into how R Balki managed to involve the entire Bachchan family in a movie. He also disclosed details about Jaya Bachchan’s role in “Paa” and how his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unintentionally became a part of the film.

In conversation with Filmfare, Abhishek Bachchan highlighted R Balki’s distinct knack for bringing the entire Bachchan family together for a film. He mentioned, “He somehow manages to get away with, or wangle his way, but he’s the only person who manages to get the entire Bachchan family involved in a film.” He further elaborated on his mother Jaya Bachchan’s involvement in “Paa.” “I still remember the first film he made me a producer on, was Paa. My father and I were in that film, and suddenly the next thing I knew, my mother was doing the title. It’s possibly one of the sweetest titles. The credits are narrated by my mother. You must see it, it’s very charming,” he shared.

Abhishek Bachchan recounted an incident from 2009 while shooting for “Paa” when his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave him a brilliant suggestion. “I’ve flown in from Goa, where I was shooting. This is in November 2009. And I only had the day and I fly back at night because I was shooting. I reached home and I was like ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what to wear. Back in those days, we didn’t have stylists. So Aishwarya is sitting there looking at me running around like a headless chicken. She says ‘why don’t you just wear your white kurta pajama, your glasses? Go as your character.’ I said this is genius!”

He later suggested to R Balki, “Ash has said why don’t you promote it as Amol Arte?” The director responded, “Brilliant! Superb! Let her promote the marketing.” Abhishek Bachchan shared that R Balki continues to joke about it and affectionately refers to Aishwarya as the “marketing manager.” The film “Paa” is a 2009 comedy-drama directed by R. Balki, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan in key roles. The film centered on the relationship of a boy with a rare genetic condition called progeria and his parents.

