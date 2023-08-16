Abhishek Bachchan’s Humorous Take On John Abraham’s Mechanical Prowess

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, who have shared the screen in movies like Dhoom and Dostana and have maintained a strong friendship, are known for their playful banter. In a recent interview, Abhishek took a light-hearted jab at John’s potential alternate career, suggesting he would have excelled as a mechanic. Speaking to Mashable India, when asked about his own interest in bikes and mechanical work, Abhishek humorously redirected the topic towards John. He stated, “I have a friend called John Abraham. I think he was born to be a mechanic. But he accidentally became a supermodel and super actor. John’s first passion is disassembling his bikes, then assembling them. So I have learnt a lot of that from him.”

Advertisement

Abhishek also reminisced about John’s contribution to his biking skills during the filming of Dhoom. He recalled how John, an avid bike enthusiast, taught him how to ride a bike. “During the shooting, John taught me how to ride. John used to ride with me and teach me. He was unbelievable. He used to live in Bandra, he would ride all the way back to Juhu with me,” Abhishek said, praising John’s patience and guidance.

John Abraham is indeed known for his collection of bikes and superbikes, which he proudly showcases on social media. His bikes include models like the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Aprilia RSV4, Yamaha R1, Ducati V4 Panigale, MV Agusta F3 800, and the Yamaha VMax 1700 cc 60th anniversary special.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the role of a cricket coach in the upcoming movie “Ghoomer,” scheduled for release on August 18. Meanwhile, John Abraham has projects like the action thriller “Tehran” and “The Diplomat” in his pipeline.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement