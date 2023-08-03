Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathi Steal the Show in OMG 2 Trailer

Starring the dynamic trio of Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, the film promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience.

After an eagerly anticipated wait, the trailer for OMG 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2012 hit movie, has finally been released on all digital platforms. Starring the dynamic trio of Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, the film promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience.

In this installment, Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi portrays his devoted follower, Kanti. The storyline revolves around Kanti’s intense courtroom battle to secure the future of his son. Yami Gautam plays the role of a lawyer opposing Tripathi’s character. As the divine force, Lord Shiva, Akshay Kumar lends his support to Kanti in his arduous journey.

The trailer showcases the powerful performances of the lead actors, along with a perfect blend of humor and a thought-provoking social message. Fans have flooded the comments section with praise and compliments for the outstanding acting and the film’s intriguing theme. Many are excited to witness Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva, acknowledging his dedication and devotion to the role.

With great enthusiasm, fans are expecting the movie to set new records at the box office. It seems OMG 2 has all the right ingredients to captivate audiences and create a lasting impact.

As part of the film’s promotional campaign, two songs, “Oonchi Oonchi Waadi” and “Har Har Mahadev,” have already been released, and more tracks are set to be unveiled soon.

OMG 2 has obtained an ‘A – Adults Only’ censor certificate, with a runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes. The film is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, and advance booking is already open. The team behind the movie is hopeful of recreating the same magic and success as the original Oh My God, which was a massive hit among both critics and audiences.

As the countdown to the release date begins, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness the epic performances of Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, along with the engrossing storyline that holds the promise of a captivating cinematic experience.

