Akshay Kumar’s “OMG 2” Records Impressive Advance Bookings

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film “OMG 2”, directed by Amit Rai and also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, is generating significant buzz as it approaches its theatrical release. The film, which serves as a sequel to the super-hit dramedy “OMG – Oh My God!”, is set to hit theaters in less than a week. In an unprecedented move, the film’s advance ticket bookings were opened even before the trailer’s release, and so far, the response has been encouraging.

Despite being rated ‘A’, “OMG 2” has managed to register healthy pre-sales, with 5500 tickets already sold in three major national chains as of 10 pm on August 4th, 2023. Among these, 2800 tickets were sold by PVR, 1600 by Inox, and 1100 by Cinepolis. While this number may appear modest compared to recent Akshay Kumar films, closer to the release date, the total ticket sales are expected to surpass those of his films since “Sooryavanshi”.

As a sequel to a beloved franchise, expectations were high for “OMG 2” to make a big opening, but censorship issues have posed challenges. Nevertheless, the film holds the potential to mark a theatrical comeback for Akshay Kumar, whose last theatrical success was “Sooryavanshi” in 2021, following a series of disappointing performances, including “Selfiee”.

“OMG 2” explores the sensitive subject of sex education, and its timely release holds importance in the context of contemporary society.

With the film slated for release on August 11th, 2023, “OMG 2” promises an entertaining and thought-provoking cinematic experience. Audiences are eagerly waiting to witness the magic unfold on the big screen, and advance bookings are now open, offering fans the opportunity to secure their seats in advance.

The stakes are high for “OMG 2”, and all eyes are on this dramedy to see if it can strike a chord with moviegoers and deliver a much-needed theatrical success for Akshay Kumar. As the countdown to its release begins, excitement and anticipation continue to build, and fans are eager to see if this sequel can match or even surpass the success of its predecessor.

